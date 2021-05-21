Logo
Sellers see strong returns in Ritchie Bros. US$55+ million auction in Fort Worth, TX

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2021

13,500+ online bidders from 66 countries registered for the May 18 19 unreserved auction


FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Buyer demand and equipment pricing continues to trend upwards at Ritchie Bros. auctions around the globe. Most recently the company sold 4,300+ equipment items and trucks for US$55+ million at its site in Fort Worth, TX. The May 18 19, 2021 online auction attracted 13,500+ bidders from 66 countries.

"We continue to break registration records, resulting in strong pricing across almost every single equipment category," said Chuck Roberson, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Sellers were very happy with returns, with several consignors planning to sell more through our Houston auction next month, or through one of our IronPlanet or Marketplace-E solutions. We encourage sellers to contact us today to take advantage of unprecedented demand across all our sales channels."

With 100% of the bidding online, the Fort Worth auction attracted 100+ equipment views per lotup 52% year over yearand 29,000+ PriorityBids. Approximately 85% of the equipment in the Fort Worth auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 38% purchased by Texans, while the remaining 15% was sold to international buyers from as far away as Australia, Belgium, India, and Thailand.

Five Big Sellers:

  • 2011 Grove RT9150E 150-ton 4x4x4 rough terrain crane US$380,000
  • 2016 Caterpillar PM620 crawler cold planer US$340,000
  • 2018 Caterpillar 745 6x6 articulated dump truck US$290,000
  • 2013 Peterbilt 367 Quad/A w/ National NBT45 45-ton boom truck US$255,000
  • 2018 Caterpillar 972M wheel loader US$210,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH, TX (MAY 2021)

  • Gross Transaction Value (GTV): US$55+ million
  • Total Registered Bidders: 13,500+
  • Total Number of Lots: 4,300+
  • Total Number of Consignors: 650+

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 50,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming auctions, including a Rocky Mountain Regional Event on May 26 27; a Phoenix, AZ auction on June 4; a Timed Auction event in Sacramento, CA on June 9; and a Houston sale on June 15 16. For more information, visit rbauction.com.

About Ritchie Bros.:
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sellers-see-strong-returns-in-ritchie-bros-us55-million-auction-in-fort-worth-tx-301296625.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.

