Navy Exchange (NEX) launches NEXt Level Rewards Loyalty Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Navy Exchange (NEX) launches NEXt Level Rewards Loyalty Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Works with gift card and rewards provider, Stored Value Solutions, to power eRewards

PR Newswire

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 21, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stored Value Solutions (SVS), the world's leading gift card program manager, and NEXCOM, The Navy Exchange Service Command, announced an extended partnership to power the Industry Leading NEXt Level Rewards Loyalty Program. The Loyalty Program was launched on April 1, 2021, in conjunction with NEXCOM's 75th Anniversary. Each time a customer shops in store or online and provides their information, they will earn rewards. The more they shop, the more rewards customers will earn.

(PRNewsfoto/Stored Value Solutions)

"We are proud to launch this first-to-market loyalty program for the Navy Exchange. We want to give a little back and personalize the experience for our customers. By working with SVS, we can give shoppers monthly rewards delivered right to their email, that can be stored in their mobile wallet so they are easy to use," said Jeremy Sherman, vice president of Marketing Innovations and Insights for NEXCOM.

Consumers will receive a $10 reward, to be used on their next visit to the Navy Exchange simply for signing up for the program. Monthly rewards will then be sent based on how much the customer shops with the Navy Exchange. Rewards will be emailed to customers and can be stored in Apple Wallet (Google coming soon).

"We are excited to bring the digital gift card technology that allows these rewards to be safely sent to all Navy Exchange Customers and participants in the NEXt Level Rewards Loyalty Program," said Mark Schatz, president of SVS. "SVS has partnered with NEXCOM to deliver a state-of-the-art experience that allows customers to safely receive their email reward and store it in a convenient, easy to use fashion. The card balance will be secure and available anytime a customer shops at the Navy Exchange."

For more information about this program, please visit https://www.mynavyexchange.com/NEXtLevelRewards.

About SVS: As a leading prepaid provider, SVS manages more than 700 hundred million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. We partner with top retailers around the world to offer stored value solutions that will effectively drive the behavior that will lead to business success. SVS is headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, USA, and owned by the Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT). For more information, visit: www.storedvalue.com.

About NEXCOM: The Navy Exchange Service Command is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. NEXCOM oversees six business lines that include Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodges, the Ships Store Program, the Uniform Program Management Office, the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility and the Telecommunications Program Office. NEXCOM's mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families. Since 1946, NEXCOM has given nearly $3.7 billion to support Navy MWR quality of life programs. Shop online at myNavyExchange.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navy-exchange-nex-launches-next-level-rewards-loyalty-program-301296740.html

SOURCE SVS; Stored Value Solutions

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment