SuperCom to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 3:00 p.m. IL time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2021 ended March 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SuperCom management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. toll-free: 877-407-8133
Israel toll-free: 1-809-406-247
International: 201-689-8040

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom
Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 27, 2020, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supercom-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-27-2021-301296533.html

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd

