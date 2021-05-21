Logo
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Roberts Ranch, Its New-home Community in Hollister, California

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Roberts Ranch, a new-home community in the quaint city of Hollister, California. The community is conveniently located off Highway 25, providing easy access to US-101 and Silicon Valleys major employment centers. Roberts Ranch is also just minutes to shopping and dining, and a short drive to local wineries as well as popular outdoor recreation at Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz and Pinnacles National Park.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005062/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Roberts Ranch, its new-home community in Hollister, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Roberts Ranch, its new-home community in Hollister, California. (Photo: Business Wire)



The new homes at Roberts Ranch showcase popular design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large backyards. The community features a wide selection of new floor plans with up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 3,400 square feet. Roberts Ranch will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.



We are excited to open our new Roberts Ranch community and offer area homebuyers a wide selection of our popular new floor plans, said Chris Apostolopoulos, Regional General Manager of KB Homes South Bay division. Homebuyers at Roberts Ranch will enjoy easy access to retail, dining and outdoor recreation as well as to Silicon Valleys major employment centers because of the communitys proximity to US-101. As with other KB Home communities, Roberts Ranch provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.



KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.



Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agencys (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.



Roberts Ranch sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the $750,000s.



For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.



About KB Home



KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPAs strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005062/en/

