Service Properties Trust Completes the Sale of Five Hotels for $22.3 Million

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



Service+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SVC%29, or SVC, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of five former Hawthorn Suites branded hotels with 430 rooms and a net carrying value of $10.7 million for an aggregate sales price of $22.3 million, excluding closing costs. The proceeds from the sale will be used for general business purposes.



About Service Properties Trust



Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.



A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.


No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

