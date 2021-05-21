



KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Fishers Ridge, a new, single-family home community in Willow Spring. Willow Spring is conveniently located near Interstate 40, Interstate 540 and Highway 401, and within minutes of dining and shopping in downtown Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.





KB Home announces the grand opening of Fishers Ridge, a new-home community in Willow Spring, North Carolina that offers half-acre homesites. (Photo: Business Wire)





The homes at Fishers Ridge showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, spacious lofts and mud rooms with garage access. The community features one- and two-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms and four baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 3,100 square feet. Fishers Ridge also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.









Fishers Ridges desirable location is near shopping and dining in downtown Fuquay-Varina, and the new community offers homesites that are a half-acre or larger in a serene country setting, said Doug Schwartz, President of KB Homes Raleigh division. As with other KB Home communities, Fishers Ridge provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.









KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.









Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agencys (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.









The Fishers Ridge sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.









For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.









About KB Home









KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPAs strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.





