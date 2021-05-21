Logo
Motorsport Games to Participate in the Webinar Series Let's DEW Lunch Hosted by Digital Entertainment World

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. ( MSGM) (Motorsport Games), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced, Dmitry Kozko, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman, and Mike Vorhaus, Advisor & Chief Executive Officer of Vorhaus Advisors, will participate in the weekly webinar series Lets DEW Lunch to discuss The Business of Games hosted by Digital Entertainment World. The webinar will consist of a moderated interview and audience Q&A. The live webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

Lets DEW Lunch is a free daily live streaming show featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of streaming, entertainment, games, music and rightstech.

To access the free webinar, please register here.

About Motorsport Games:
Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), as well as other racing games including Studio397s rFactor 2 simulation platform and KartKraft, the highly acclaimed PC kart racing simulator. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.
For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

Contact:
ICR
Ashley DeSimone
[email protected]
646.677.1827

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0014815e-2e70-4df8-aa98-44f9b155a22a

