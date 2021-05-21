Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Redemption of $200 Million of Debentures Maturing in September 2021





Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties or the Trust) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that Choice Properties Limited Partnership (the Partnership) has provided holders of its 3.60% series 9 senior unsecured debentures due September 20, 2021 (the Series 9 Debentures) with a notice of redemption pursuant to which the Partnership will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of Series 9 Debentures on June 21, 2021 and has fixed June 18, 2021 as the record date for this redemption. As of the date hereof, there is $200 million aggregate principal amount of Series 9 Debentures outstanding.









On the redemption date, the Series 9 Debentures will be redeemed in accordance with their terms at a redemption price per $1,000 principal amount of the Series 9 Debentures equal to $1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date of $9.173, and will thereafter cease to be outstanding.









About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust









Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.









We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence. For more information, visit Choice Properties website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties issuer profile at www.sedar.com.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Choice Properties current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Choice Properties control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in Choice Properties current Annual Information Form and First Quarter 2021 Report to Unitholders. Choice Properties does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements.





