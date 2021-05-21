Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) Brings Best-in-Class Team to Psychedelics Development

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) ( TRYPF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, Wall Street Unicorns in Process of Changing the Healthcare Landscape.

Most people may not recognize some of the medical terms for psychedelics, but nearly all know their street names, including magic mushrooms, ecstasy, Molly and LSD. Over decades, people have been conditioned to the stigma of these illicit substances, instigated and promoted by the Controlled Substances Act. However, the negative stigma is being lifted and being replaced by a growing body of scientific clinical evidence that strongly suggests psychedelics may well become one of the greatest advancements in mental health and neuropsychiatric disease in decades. . . .

Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) ( TRYPF) offers a best-in-class, drug development team capable of taking compounds from early stage and advancing them through the rigors of clinical development to commercialization. This team of executives and advisors cannot go understated as its made up of deep experience and key leadership positions throughout, including large pharma, emerging pharma, drug approvals, psychedelics and capital markets.

About Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and safety profiles for the treatment of rare and other diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryps psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN(TM) (PFN), program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryps lead PFN drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than five million people in the United States. The company is also preparing to initiate a phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with the Dr. Jennifer Miller at the University of Florida. In addition to its PFN program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma. Soft-tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft-tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for orphan drug status.

