Lantheus Holdings Announces Presentation Featuring 18F-DCFPyL PET/CT, its PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting





Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced today a poster presentation featuring data from the Companys Phase 3 CONDOR study at the upcoming 2021 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Meeting, which will be held from June 4-8, 2021.









Session Title: Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer Prostate, Testicular and Penile





Title: PSMA-targeted imaging with 18F-DCFPyL-PET/CT in patients (pts) with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer (PCa): A phase 3 study (CONDOR)A subanalysis of correct localization rate (CLR) and positive predictive value (PPV) by standard of truth.





Presenter: Frederic Pouliot, M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.S.C., Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Qubec-Universit Laval





Abstract No: 5023









Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, please visit www.lantheus.com.





