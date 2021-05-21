Zymergen to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofacturing leader Zymergen today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference.



Zymergens management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 26th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time/12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the Investors section of the companys website at: https://investors.zymergen.com/.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

