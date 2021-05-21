Verint Names 2021 Engage Global Customer Award Winners





Engage21 Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced the winners of its 2021 Engage Global Customer Awards. The winners have worked tirelessly this past year to build enduring relationships with customers and achieve truly boundless customer engagement.









The 2021 awards recognize individuals and organizations that are using Verint solutions to help close the engagement+capacity+gap, a growing trend requiring organizations to manage expanding customer engagement channels, more consumer interactions, and radically changing workforce dynamics with limited resources and budgets. These customers are successfully adapting to the ever-changing consumer landscape and connecting work, data, and experiences to deliver exceptional business results by leveraging Verints Customer+Engagement+Cloud+Platform.









Congratulations to our winners for successfully engaging with employees and customers in a year that put business operations, corporate cultures and leadership to the test, says Verints Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. We are inspired by these individuals and companies who embraced change while leveraging our solutions to meet new and ongoing business challenges head on.









The winners will be recognized today at Verint Engage21, the industrys premier virtual customer engagement event, as well as in this online+video. The Verint Engage Global Customer Award winners are recognized in the following categories: Future of Work, Gaining Real Value from Data, AI, and Analytics, Rewiring the Organization, and Elevating Customer Experience.









Future of Work









The Future of Work award recognizes organizations that manage all aspects of the modern-day workforce by empowering staff and technology, enabling connected work and driving real-time work actions. Verint recognized two organizations in this category.









Karin Polman, Florius+%0A

Karin Polman is a director at Florius, a leading customer centric mortgage provider in Europe. The company leverages Verint Real-Time Agent Assist in combination with Verint Speech Analytics to help the organization better understand changes in customer needs and behaviors and, in turn, train and provide automated guidance to agents to facilitate better business outcomes. Within the first four months of deployment, the company increased its Contact Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 22 percent, improved First Call Resolution by more than nine percent, and reduced Average Hold Time (AHT) by over four percent.









Celso Tonet, Claro+%0A

Celso Tonet is an executive director at Claro, a leading telecommunications company in South America. As part of an organizational customer experience transformation initiative, Tonet and his team use Verint Speech Analytics to monitor and address customer demands across a customer base of more than 35 million. This includes the automation of the companys formerly manual quality monitoring program and processes, resulting in significant cost reduction, greater operational agility, and elevated quality and customer experience.









Gaining Real Value from Data, AI, and Analytics









This award recognizes a customer that has deployed advanced machine learning models, natural language processing, intent, and analytics engines to derive tangible value in customer engagement.









Andrew Rademan, Thrivent+Financial+%0A

Andrew Rademan is a business systems analyst at Thrivent Financial, a Fortune 500 not-for-profit financial services organization based in the U.S. The organization leverages Verint Enterprise Recording, Quality Management, and Speech Analytics across its seven contact centers and back-office operations to support servicing its 2.3 million clients. During the pandemic, these solutions were critical to the company quickly understanding escalating call volumes and call drivers while managing customer expectations around increased market volatility. Within just four months, the company expanded Speech Analytics use across the organization from 62 percent of four call centers to exceeding 80 percent for all seven call centers. Customer sentiment metrics were established leveraging speech categories to track client and employee contacts related to the pandemic, a new enhanced brand and Thrivents transformation journey. The critical insights gained formed the business case for and underscored the value proposition of digital transformation while providing strategic guidance to maintain a customer-centric focus.









Rewiring the Organization









This award recognizes a customer for improving business outcomes by breaking down silos to connect the enterprise for customer engagement.









Mark Loikits, T.+Rowe+Price+%0A

Mark Loikits is a lead manager at T. Rowe Price, a leading American global investment management firm. With the use of several different technology tools and a robust reporting suite core to its customer engagement strategy, this company had the foundation in place to quickly and effectively support the work-from-home transition and ensure optimal workforce coverage during the uncertain times brought on by the pandemic. Additionally, central to the companys Workforce Performance Management Center of Excellence, these solutions have driven productivity improvements through heightened visibility of adherence to KPIs. The result has been a data-driven and continually optimized and empowered workforce.









Elevating Customer Experience









This award recognizes a customer that drove positive business outcomes using multi-channel customer engagement solutions to analyze, predict, and prioritize change at scale.









Lisa Allison, Analog+Devices+%0A

Lisa Allison is a senior community strategist at Analog Devices, a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits used in all types of electronic equipment. Using Verint Community, the company has an expansive community deployment with tens of thousands of registered members across hundreds of groups. Integrated with Verint and Adobe analytics, as well as business intelligence and machine learning, the Verint solution has infused a digital experience discipline across the organization. In 2020, the company saw a 16 percent increase in viewed content and a 37 percent increase in blog views. Participation also increased, with a three percent growth in originators and contributors and a four percent gain in engagers. Lastly, likes increased by 24 percent and mentions increased by 38 percent.









