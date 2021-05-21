Logo
Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Record and Payment Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.10 Per Share

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, Mass., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (we, us, our, or GECC,) ( GECC), a business development company, today announced that its second quarter 2021 distribution of $0.10 per share in cash is payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2021.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as expect, anticipate, should, will, estimate, designed, seek, continue, upside, potential and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock, the performance of GECCs portfolio and investment manager and risks associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GECC and its portfolio companies. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECCs Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
+1 (617) 375-3006
[email protected]

Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
+1 (212) 836-9606
[email protected]

