Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Jefferies Healthcare Conference





Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4th at 11am Eastern Time.









The virtual session will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events+and+Presentations. The presentations will also be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.









About Sangamo Therapeutics









Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.





