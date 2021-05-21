Logo
JD to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEIJING, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the Company) ( JD and HKEX: 9618), Chinas leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the AGM) at Building A, No. 18 Kechuang 11 Street, Yizhuang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Daxing District, Beijing 101111, Peoples Republic of China, on June 23, 2021 at 4 p.m. (Hong Kong time).

Holders of record of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on May 20, 2021 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Companys American depositary shares (ADSs) as of the close of business on May 20, 2021 (New York time), who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares, must act through the depositary of the Companys ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Companys annual report can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.jd.com/, as well as on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Companys cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as will, expects, anticipates, future, intends, plans, believes, estimates, confident and similar statements. Among other things, the description of the proposed offering in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.coms beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.coms growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in Chinas e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; Chinese governmental policies relating to JD.coms industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.coms filings with the SEC and the prospectus registered in Hong Kong. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Ruiyu Li
Senior Director of Investor Relations
+86 (10) 8912-6805
[email protected]

Media
+86 (10) 8911-6155
[email protected]

