Archer to Present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer, a leading Urban Air Mobility (UAM) company and developer of all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced today that it will present at the 14th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference. Members of management will present on Thursday, May 27, at 2:10 pm ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE.



Archer has previously announced a merger agreement with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (: ACIC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Archer becoming a publicly listed company.

About Atlas Crest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (: ACIC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses and is sponsored by an affiliate of Moelis & Company, a leading global financial advisor to corporate executives, boards, entrepreneurs, financial sponsors and governments. The management team is led by Ken Moelis, Chairman, and Michael Spellacy, Chief Executive Officer, both of whom have had careers centered around identifying, evaluating and implementing organic and inorganic transformational growth and value creation initiatives across a broad range of industries. Atlas Crest priced its $500 million initial public offering on October 27, 2020.

About Archer

Archers mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archers goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in Urban Air Mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as believe, may, will, estimate, continue, anticipate, intend, expect, should, would, plan, predict, potential, seem, seek, future, outlook and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the Business Combination between Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (Atlas Crest) and Archer Aviation Inc. (Archer), the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the combined company following the Business Combination, including the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the Business Combination, future opportunities for the combined company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Atlas Crests management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Atlas Crest and Archer. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Atlas Crests businesses and the Business Combination, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of Archers business and its past and projected future losses; Archers ability to manufacture and deliver aircraft and its impact on the risk of investment; Archers dependence on United Airlines for its current aircraft orders and development process, and the risk that United Airlines cancels its contracts with Archer; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projections included in the model; the effectiveness of Archers marketing and growth strategies, including its ability to effectively market air transportation as a substitute for conventional methods of transportation; Archers ability to compete in the competitive urban air mobility and eVTOL industries; Archers ability to obtain expected or required certifications, licenses, approvals, and authorizations from transportation authorities; Archers ability to achieve its business milestones and launch products on anticipated timelines; Archers dependence on suppliers and service partners for the parts and components in its aircraft; Archers ability to develop commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities; regulatory requirements and other obstacles outside of Archers control that slow market adoption of electric aircraft, such as Archers inability to obtain and maintain adequate facilities and Vertiport infrastructure; Archers ability to hire, train and retain qualified personnel; risks related to Archers Aerial Ride Sharing Business operating in densely populated metropolitan areas and heavily regulated airports; adverse publicity from accidents involving aircraft, helicopters or lithium-ion battery cells; the impact of labor and union activities on Archers work force; losses resulting from indexed price escalation clauses in purchase orders and cost overruns; regulatory risks related to evolving laws and regulations in Archers industries; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Archers business and the global economy; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed business combination, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed business combination or that the approval of the stockholders of Atlas Crest or Archer is not obtained; a decline in Archers securities following the business combination if it fails to meet the expectations of investors or securities analysts; Archers inability to protect its intellectual property rights from unauthorized use by third parties; Archers need for and the availability of additional capital; cybersecurity risks; the dual class structure of Archers common stock, which will limit other investors ability to influence corporate matters; the amount of redemption requests made by Atlas Crests public stockholders; the ability of Atlas Crest or the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed business combination or in the future, and those factors discussed in Atlas Crests final prospectus filed on October 29, 2020, and Annual Report on Form 10-K as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, in each case, under the heading Risk Factors, and other documents of Atlas Crest filed, or to be filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If any of these risks materialize or if assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Atlas Crest nor Archer presently know or that Atlas Crest and Archer currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Atlas Crests and Archers expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Atlas Crest and Archer anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause Atlas Crests and Archers assessments to change. However, while Atlas Crest and Archer may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Atlas Crest and Archer specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Atlas Crests or Archers assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information

This communication may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposed business combination between Atlas Crest and Archer (the Business Combination ). This communication does not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed Business Combination, Atlas Crest has filed on March 8, 2021 a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the Registration Statement ) with the SEC, which includes a preliminary prospectus and preliminary proxy statement. Atlas Crest may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the Business Combination. Atlas Crest will mail a definitive proxy statement/final prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus or any other document that Atlas Crest will send to its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. Investors and security holders of Atlas Crest are advised to read, when available, the proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Atlas Crests solicitation of proxies for its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held to approve the Business Combination (and related matters) because the proxy statement/prospectus will contain important information about the Business Combination and the parties to the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement/final prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of Atlas Crest as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, once available, at the SECs website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: 399 Park Avenue New York, New York 10022.

Participants in Solicitation

Atlas Crest, Archer and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Atlas Crests shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the Business Combination of Atlas Crests directors and officers in Atlas Crests filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement to be filed with the SEC by Atlas Crest, which will include the proxy statement of Atlas Crest for the Business Combination, and such information and names of Archers directors and executive officers will also be in the Registration Statement to be filed with the SEC by Atlas Crest, which will include the proxy statement of Atlas Crest for the Business Combination.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Business Combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

Contacts:

For Media

Louise Bristow

Archer

[email protected]

[email protected]

Andrea Hurst

Moelis & Company

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]