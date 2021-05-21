Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Tactical Balance Sheet Transactions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Tactical Balance Sheet Transactions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANDUSKY, Ohio, May 21, 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced three tactical transactions.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

On May 17, 2021, Civista entered into an agreement to sell 7,361 shares of Visa Inc. Class B common stock at a pre-tax gain of approximately $1.8 million. The carrying value of the Visa Class B shares on the Company's balance sheet was $100 as the Bank had no other historical cost basis in the shares.

On May 19, 2021, Civista also completed a $50.0 million prepayment of long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances with a rate of 2.05% and a remaining maturity of approximately 8 years. This transaction was accounted for as an early debt extinguishment resulting in a loss, reported within noninterest expense, of $3.7 million in the second quarter 2021. The debt prepayment, funded with excess cash, will save approximately $1.0 million in annual interest expense.

"As we look for different ways to deploy excess liquidity, the prepayment of the Federal Home Loan Bank advances is one measure we are taking. While the immediate net effect of the advance prepayment and the sale of the Visa B shares is additional expense of $1.9 million, we expect the prepayment to improve our net interest margin by 12 basis points on an annualized basis," commented Dennis Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

In addition, Civista redeployed $100 million of excess cash into a mix of investments, yielding 1.50% with an average duration of 5.2 years.

The net effect of these three transactions is a pre-tax net loss of $1.9 million and has an estimated earn-back of 0.8 years. The transactions will create $0.12 of accretion to earnings per share on an annualized basis and improve our net interest margin by 17 basis points on an annualized basis.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. Civista's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civista-bancshares-inc-announces-tactical-balance-sheet-transactions-301296871.html

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment