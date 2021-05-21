DJ Khaled Expands his Empire with the Launch of BLESSWELL, A Line of CBD-enhanced Men's Grooming Products

MIAMI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music mogul, business guru, and GRAMMY Award-winning artist DJ Khaled, in partnership with Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), debuts BLESSWELL, a new CBD-infused men's grooming line. The sustainably sourced collection features 100% U.S. grown and processed hemp products that focus on a more natural approach to achieving the healthiest hair and skin, which is essential for a man to feel at his prime. BLESSWELL was created to introduce men to a whole body, holistic form of self-care, which was inspired by DJ Khaled's pursuit for wellness, and time spent in the Honeywell of the Jamaican Irie.

BLESSWELL solidifies its entrance into the CBD health & wellness arena by way of premium body, beard, and face solutions. The clean cannabis-minded men's grooming line is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home self-care needs. The eco-friendly, clean line of products features a variety of natural elixirs from beard oils, shaving creams, face cleansers, and body washes amongst other nutrient rich skin savers all of which are infused with 300mg CBD.

"Aside from love and family, health and wellness are our greatest blessings. That's the key," said DJ Khaled. "Reflecting on my quest to a better mind and body, I found my daily habits to have the most impact on my overall outlook of life. I created BLESSWELL to provide men with an at-home CBD grooming solution that allows them to put their game face on, build their confidence and get their mind in the right zone."

"We are elated to be partnering with the multi-hyphenate powerhouse that is DJ Khaled," stated Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation. "Creating these unique, premium products with someone of his caliber has been monumental for the Endexx Corporation brand. His passion for the category started with his personal and professional journey in the wellness realm and he has since become someone people look up to for personal care advice and expertise."

To amplify the launch, BLESSWELL will release a limited, three-part guided meditation series voiced by none other than Khaled himself. The BLESSWELL guided meditation series will center on the megastar's mantra to Live Well, Love Well, and BLESSWELL. One part of the series will be available to stream across all supporting platforms - Apple, Spotify, etc. The full series will only be available as a gift with purchase via the BLESSWELL website.

The BLESSWELL core products include:



Blue Charcoal Face Mask ($23) - A pore-reducing, toxin absorbing, nutrient-rich mask naturally scented with lavender and mint to help calm the mind and invigorate the senses. The mask's creamy texture coupled with nature's enzymatic power of clay and charcoal will leave skin impeccably clean, purified, and soft. Designed for all skin types including blackhead, ingrown hair, and acne prone.

- A pore-reducing, toxin absorbing, nutrient-rich mask naturally scented with lavender and mint to help calm the mind and invigorate the senses. The mask's creamy texture coupled with nature's enzymatic power of clay and charcoal will leave skin impeccably clean, purified, and soft. Designed for all skin types including blackhead, ingrown hair, and acne prone. Conditioning Beard Oil ($26) - This luxury blend sets the gold standard with its non-greasy formula that tames and smooths facial hair. A combination of natural oils featuring watermelon seed and argan oil that softens and conditions the beard to promote growth while also nourishing the skin underneath to eliminate irritation.

($26) - This luxury blend sets the gold standard with its non-greasy formula that tames and smooths facial hair. A combination of natural oils featuring watermelon seed and argan oil that softens and conditions the beard to promote growth while also nourishing the skin underneath to eliminate irritation. Daily Moisturizer ($20) - This light-weight moisturizing cream with hyaluronic acid helps soothe dry and sensitive skin while revitalizing the look of dull or fatigued skin. Witch Hazel and Chamomile keep excess oiliness in check while helping balance, tone and tighten the appearance of pores.

- This light-weight moisturizing cream with hyaluronic acid helps soothe dry and sensitive skin while revitalizing the look of dull or fatigued skin. Witch Hazel and Chamomile keep excess oiliness in check while helping balance, tone and tighten the appearance of pores. Facial Cleaning Scrub ($20) - Take your skin to smooth, refined and bright in minutes with this deep cleansing formula. Calendula and Willowbark help remove impurities and pore-clogging debris while fighting breakouts. Vitamin E and White Tea help calm sensitive skin and combat the look of aging from damaging free radicals.

- Take your skin to smooth, refined and bright in minutes with this deep cleansing formula. Calendula and Willowbark help remove impurities and pore-clogging debris while fighting breakouts. Vitamin E and White Tea help calm sensitive skin and combat the look of aging from damaging free radicals. Lathering Body Wash ($15) - Recharge your mind and body with a refreshing wash that rejuvenates and conditions skin with ultra-rich, sulfate-free lather. A combination of arnica and green tea are welcomed relief for tired or over-worked muscles.

- Recharge your mind and body with a refreshing wash that rejuvenates and conditions skin with ultra-rich, sulfate-free lather. A combination of arnica and green tea are welcomed relief for tired or over-worked muscles. Ultimate Shave Cream ($19) - No brush required! This cooling, non-lathering shave cream with cloudberry and shea butter creates a protective cushion that fights nicks and razor burn, for a closer non-irritating shave. Glide around sideburns, beards, and mustaches with ease to leave skin comfortable and perfectly polished.

Heading up sales and integrated marketing efforts is Miami-based IMPACT Brokers, recognized as a best-in-class agency specializing in CBD brands. "We are thrilled to work alongside BLESSWELL and Endexx Corporation in this new and exciting partnership. We look forward to driving deep brand awareness through education, while elevating the BLESSWELL narrative within the CBD market space," says Ryan Stender, CEO of IMPACT Brokers.

BLESSWELL's inaugural line unlocks the keys to quality, at-home grooming care. The brand is committed to a holistic approach and delivers on the promise to keep products paraben and sulfate free, vegetarian-friendly, and absent of any ingredient that utilizes animal-testing or animal by-products. Further, BLESSWELL conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing, quality control and provides clear and detailed certificates of authenticity. Each product formula is evaluated through clinical testing according to cosmetic industry standards. Every product also features traceable lot codes allowing customers to review product Certificates of Analysis (COA).

The BLESSWELL line will be available for purchase beginning May 21st, exclusively at Blesswell.co. For more information, visit Blesswell.co.

About DJ Khaled

For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House. He has achieved dozens of multi-platinum and gold certifications, including the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], quadruple-platinum "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], and double-platinum "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. The latter propelled his 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts. Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release. To date, he has moved 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams. Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Groupa record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19. U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length albumwhich bears his birth nameKhaled Khaled [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], preceded by two chart-busting bangers alongside frequent collaborator Drake, namely "POPSTAR" and "GREECE."

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Media Contacts:

IMPACT Brokers

Jessica Meisels

Email: [email protected]

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis

Email: [email protected]

480-595-6900

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dj-khaled-expands-his-empire-with-the-launch-of-blesswell-a-line-of-cbd-enhanced-mens-grooming-products-301296743.html

SOURCE BLESSWELL