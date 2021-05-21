Logo
Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven Quay to Brief the U.S. Congress On His Research Investigating the Origin of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 21, 2021

SEATTLE, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven C. Quay, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS) has been asked to brief the elected members and staff of the United States Congress on his work on the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual meeting will take place from 2:00 to 3:30 pm EDT, Monday, May 24, 2021. Dr. Quay will speak about his research on the origin of the pandemic, which he published in January 2021 and which is available here. In this analysis he concludes that it is beyond a reasonable doubt the virus came from a laboratory accident, a so called "laboratory-acquired infection", in Wuhan, China.

The briefing will also include a discussion by David Asher, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, about his work at the U.S. State Department looking into the origins of COVID-19 and the role of the Chinese government.

"While it would be a positive step for China to be open and transparent with records from the Wuhan Institute of Virology that were not shared with the WHO Committee during their field work in China earlier this year, there already exists more than enough data and evidence to conclude with high certainty that the COVID pandemic did not arise from a natural zoonosis," said Dr. Quay. "The purpose of this briefing is to supply relevant congressional staff and members with the facts that are not in dispute with respect to the pandemic, to show how these facts are different from any prior zoonosis, to show these facts are completely consistent with a lab-leak, and finally, to document the genetic signatures that are consistent with 'gain-of-function' laboratory manipulation."

Dr. Quay continued, "For over a year there has been a reticence to consider a lab-leak as the source of this pandemic despite the fact that most of the evidence I will present has been in the public domain all this time. It is clear to me that only a grass roots effort directed to the federal government will bring the urgency to help uncover the cause of the pandemic and set the stage to put in place the safeguards to prevent the next. You can help in this fight by inviting your Representative and Senators to this briefing on the leading COVID origin hypothesis, the possibility of a laboratory acquired infection at the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

"We owe it to the three million people who have died to get to the bottom of this."

Here is the link to contact your congressional representatives: Briefing Invitation

About Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Steven Quay has 360+ published contributions to medicine and has been cited over 10,000 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. He is the author of the best-selling book on surviving the pandemic, Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus, available here. He is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for treating breast cancer and COVID-19.

He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 220,000 times. For more information, visit www.DrQuay.com

About David Asher

David Asher is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute. Most recently in 2020 he served at the State Department, advising and supporting investigations into nuclear biological and chemical weapons proliferation and development issues. At State, he spearheaded a task force for the Office of the Secretary looking into the origins of COVID 19 and the role of the Chinese government.

About the Briefing Sponsors

The briefing is sponsored by The Organic Consumers Association and the White Coat Waste Project.

The Organic Consumers Association, with a network of two million supporters, protects the right to safe, healthful food and other consumer products, a just food and farming system and an environment rich in biodiversity and free of pollutants. The Whitecoat Waste Project is a three-million-member watchdog group that works to find, expose and defund $20 billion in wasteful taxpayer-funded animal experiments.

Public Relations Contact:

Dunn Pellier Media| t: 323.481.2307
11620 Wilshire Blvd., 9th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90025
[email protected]
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physician-scientist-dr-steven-quay-to-brief-the-us-congress-on-his-research-investigating-the-origin-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-301296668.html

SOURCE Dr. Steven Quay

