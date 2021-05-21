Logo
Optiv to Decode White House Cybersecurity Executive Order in Expert Flash Panel

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



In response to recent high-impact cyberattacks, the White House issued an Executive Order on Improving the Nations Cybersecurity to modernize the countrys cybersecurity standards, expand the scope of protection, and spur private and public collaboration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005012/en/

Register now for Optiv's Flash Panel on the White House's Cybersecurity Executive Order (Graphic: Business Wire)

Register now for Optiv's Flash Panel on the White House's Cybersecurity Executive Order (Graphic: Business Wire)



Join Optiv leaders as they discuss this landmark action and what the resulting future may hold.



Event details are as follows:



What: Optivs free+virtual+flash+panel on the White Houses cybersecurity executive order will offer clarity in its discussion of the executive order and its potential impact on the prioritization of cybersecurity, including compliance, data security, information sharing, and incident response.



Why: With more than 100 years of combined real-world business and industry experience, Optivs panelists know landmark actions, and regulations, can create just as much uncertainty as opportunity.



Who:


Kevin Lynch Chief Executive Officer, Optiv Security


David Martin Chief Services Officer, Optiv Security


Brian Wrozek Chief Information Security Officer, Optiv Security


Wendy Overton Director, Cyber Strategy, Optiv Security


Justin Williams Vice President, Strategy and Transformation, Optiv Security (moderator)



When: Friday, May 21 at 1 p.m. ET



Where: Register+and+attend+online.



Follow Optiv


Twitter: www.twitter.com%2Foptiv+%0A
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Foptivinc+%0A
YouTube: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fc%2FOptivInc+%0A
Blog: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.optiv.com%2Fexplore-optiv-insights%2Fblog



Optiv Security: Secure your security.



Optiv is a security solutions integrator one-stop trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at www.optiv.com.

