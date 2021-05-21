Logo
BioSig Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Westport, CT, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that Ken Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. will present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit on May 26, 2021. The presentation will be available from 8am EST 5pm EST on the conference website Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools, & Diagnostics Summit (wsw.com). The Company will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

BioSig's PURE EP(tm) System is an advanced signal acquisition and processing platform that sets a new standard in electrophysiology. The system provides essential diagnostic signals with high clinical value in all types of cardiac ablations. 48 physicians have completed over 850 patient cases with the PURE EP(tm) System across 9 clinical sites.

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The 'Company's first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains ""forward-looking statements"." Such statements may be preceded by the words ""intends"," "may," will, plans, expects, anticipates, projects, predicts, estimates, aims, believes, hopes, potential or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Companys control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SECs website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew BallouBioSig Technologies, Inc. Vice President, Investor Relations 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floorWestport, CT [email protected], x133
