Pampers Introduces New Hybrid Diaper--Part Reusable and Part Disposable





Pampers knows that part of caring for babies is caring for the environment and the planet where they grow up. In an era of reusing and reducing, parents are increasingly exploring more planet-conscious options, and that includes diapers. That is why Pampers created Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers, our first diapering system that is part reusable, part disposable. The Pure Protection Hybrid Diaper uses trusted Pampers technology and provides superior dryness and leak protection1 from a diaper that uses 25% less disposable materials.2





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005042/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)





A recent Pampers survey found that nearly half of all parents have tried cloth diapers but not as many continue to use them because leaks are common and changing them more frequently means more wash cycles.3 Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers combine what parents love about both cloth and disposable diapers by pairing soft, reusable cloth diaper covers with disposable inserts. Made to lock wetness away from skin for up to 12 hours, Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers help keep your babys skin dry and healthy while producing less waste.2









At Pampers, weve spent thousands of hours speaking with and listening to parents globally about what will best fit their needs, said Marty Vanderstelt, father of two and Senior Vice President North America Baby Care. Thats why weve created Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid for parents who want a diaper that produces less waste2, but still seek the convenience and protection of a disposable diaper. Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid is one of our many steps forward in the journey to a sustainable planet, and a happy, healthy future for every baby.









Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers offer:















A disposable insert made with a plant-based liner, enriched with shea butter and other thoughtfully selected materials. It features Pampers trusted absorbent core and high leg cuffs to help prevent leaks.









A disposable insert made with a plant-based liner, enriched with shea butter and other thoughtfully selected materials. It features Pampers trusted absorbent core and high leg cuffs to help prevent leaks.



One size fits most super soft reusable cloth covers made with premium fabrics, adjustable leg elastics and waist snaps that will last through multiple changes. The machine washable covers are easy to clean with simple laundering instructions.









One size fits most super soft reusable cloth covers made with premium fabrics, adjustable leg elastics and waist snaps that will last through multiple changes. The machine washable covers are easy to clean with simple laundering instructions.



14 playful and fun prints (fruits, animals, and sweet messages) so you can customize your collection.













Pampers disposable diapers are the #1 U.S. Pediatrician Recommended Brand and Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers meet the same high-quality standards as all Pampers products. Just like other products in the Pampers Pure Protection family, our Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers are hypoallergenic and contain 0% fragrance, elemental chlorine, latex (natural rubber), or parabens.









Pampers is committed to caring for every baby and the planet they grow up in. This includes improving sustainability for the generations to come. In addition to launching Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid, our Pampers business overall continues to innovate toward more sustainable diapering solutions to use 30% less diapering materials per baby over their diapering time. Over the past 25 years, we have reduced our disposable diaper weight by 50% and our packaging by 70%, generating less use of resources in our products.









Pampers Pure Hybrid Diapers are now available at Target locations and online at Target.com. Diaper pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.









1 Pampers data vs. Grovia Biosoaker





2 Less waste than Pampers Pure Disposable Diapers Size 1-5





3 2017 Habits & Practices data, P&G on file









About Pampers









For 60 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG, Financial) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of babys development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Club program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby love the change together.









About Procter & Gamble









P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005042/en/