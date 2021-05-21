Pampers Introduces New Hybrid Diaper--Part Reusable and Part Disposable

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pampers Introduces New Hybrid Diaper--Part Reusable and Part Disposable

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



Pampers knows that part of caring for babies is caring for the environment and the planet where they grow up. In an era of reusing and reducing, parents are increasingly exploring more planet-conscious options, and that includes diapers. That is why Pampers created Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers, our first diapering system that is part reusable, part disposable. The Pure Protection Hybrid Diaper uses trusted Pampers technology and provides superior dryness and leak protection1 from a diaper that uses 25% less disposable materials.2

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005042/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)



A recent Pampers survey found that nearly half of all parents have tried cloth diapers but not as many continue to use them because leaks are common and changing them more frequently means more wash cycles.3 Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers combine what parents love about both cloth and disposable diapers by pairing soft, reusable cloth diaper covers with disposable inserts. Made to lock wetness away from skin for up to 12 hours, Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers help keep your babys skin dry and healthy while producing less waste.2



At Pampers, weve spent thousands of hours speaking with and listening to parents globally about what will best fit their needs, said Marty Vanderstelt, father of two and Senior Vice President North America Baby Care. Thats why weve created Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid for parents who want a diaper that produces less waste2, but still seek the convenience and protection of a disposable diaper. Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid is one of our many steps forward in the journey to a sustainable planet, and a happy, healthy future for every baby.



Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers offer:





  • A disposable insert made with a plant-based liner, enriched with shea butter and other thoughtfully selected materials. It features Pampers trusted absorbent core and high leg cuffs to help prevent leaks.





  • One size fits most super soft reusable cloth covers made with premium fabrics, adjustable leg elastics and waist snaps that will last through multiple changes. The machine washable covers are easy to clean with simple laundering instructions.





  • 14 playful and fun prints (fruits, animals, and sweet messages) so you can customize your collection.





Pampers disposable diapers are the #1 U.S. Pediatrician Recommended Brand and Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers meet the same high-quality standards as all Pampers products. Just like other products in the Pampers Pure Protection family, our Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers are hypoallergenic and contain 0% fragrance, elemental chlorine, latex (natural rubber), or parabens.



Pampers is committed to caring for every baby and the planet they grow up in. This includes improving sustainability for the generations to come. In addition to launching Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid, our Pampers business overall continues to innovate toward more sustainable diapering solutions to use 30% less diapering materials per baby over their diapering time. Over the past 25 years, we have reduced our disposable diaper weight by 50% and our packaging by 70%, generating less use of resources in our products.



Pampers Pure Hybrid Diapers are now available at Target locations and online at Target.com. Diaper pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.



1 Pampers data vs. Grovia Biosoaker


2 Less waste than Pampers Pure Disposable Diapers Size 1-5


3 2017 Habits & Practices data, P&G on file



About Pampers



For 60 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (

NYSE:PG, Financial) and is the #1-selling diaper worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of diapers, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of babys development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about Pampers products, join the Pampers Club program, and find ideas and information to help you and your baby love the change together.



About Procter & Gamble



P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005042/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment