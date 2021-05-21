Logo
2021 Principal Charity Classic to Double Attendee Capacity

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



PGA TOUR Champions and the Principal Charity Classic today announced plans to increase attendee capacity for the golf tournament scheduled for June 1-6 at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines.



In accordance with city and state protocols, tournament organizers and local officials determined as many as 10,000 attendees per day may attend the tournament, which has raised more than $30 million for Iowa childrens charities since 2007. Initial capacity for the Principal Charity Classic was set at 5,000 attendees per day in March.



We are thankful that conditions in Des Moines continue to improve and we are ready to safely welcome more of our loyal fans, said Douglas Habgood, Tournament Director of the Principal Charity Classic.



As of Thursday, 95% of the initial daily ticket allocation had been purchased. Having approval to double spectator capacity will accommodate the high demand for tickets to the Principal Charity Classic, which averaged 23,000 fans per day in the first 13 years prior to cancelling in 2020 due to the pandemic.



Following the new recommendations on face coverings issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors at this years tournament. Unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask indoors at all times and outdoors when they cannot socially distance at least 6 feet between all individuals.



The additional general public tickets are available starting today on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively at principalcharityclassic.com.



For more information, visit principalcharityclassic.com and connect with the tournament on Facebook at facebook.com%2Fprincipalcharityclassic, on Twitter %40PCCTourney and on Instagram %40principalcharityclassic.



About the Principal Charity Classic



The Principal Charity Classic is an annual and award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event dedicated to investing in the future of Iowa kids. In 2020, the Principal Charity Classic raised a record $6.7 million for charity, bringing the tournaments giving total to more than $30 million since 2007. Tournament funds benefit organizations that provide a broad level of support to Iowa kids in the areas of education and culture, financial security and stability, and/or health and wellness. Last year, the tournament touched the lives of more than 130,000 children statewide.



About PGA TOUR Champions



PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tours mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com%2FPGATOURChampions, on Twitter %40ChampionsTour and on Instagram %40pgatourchampions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005123/en/

