Sensyne Health and Phesi Enter Joint Commercial Development Collaboration with a Leading Pharmaceutical Company

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sensyne Health and Phesi Enter Joint Commercial Development Collaboration with a Leading Pharmaceutical Company

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) (Sensyne or the Company or the Group), the Clinical AI company today announces that, together with its U.S. based strategic partner Phesi Inc. (Phesi), the two companies have entered a joint commercial clinical development collaboration in an undisclosed disease area with a leading pharmaceutical company that is an existing client of Phesi.



The collaboration marks the first time that Sensyne and Phesi have entered a joint commercial collaboration with a pharmaceutical client since they entered into a strategic alliance in January 2021. The development work to be undertaken involves the analysis of anonymized and de-identified real world patient data available to Sensyne with Phesis clinical trial data in order to optimise the design of a clinical trial program for the client.



No financial terms have been disclosed for this collaboration.



About Sensyne Phesi Strategic Alliance



Under the terms of the strategic alliance agreement, Sensyne and Phesi agreed to collaborate on an exclusive basis to offer synthetic clinical trial arms and clinical decision support tools combining clinical trial data with real world patient data. Phesis clients include many of the worlds leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health, said: Im delighted to announce our first pharmaceutical collaboration with Phesi which demonstrates the benefits of combining our expertise in clinical trials, real world patient data and AI-driven analytics.



Dr. Gen Li, Founder and President of Phesi Inc., said: I am looking forward to seeing our first collaboration with Sensyne come to fruition. Integrated predictive analytics is set to play a vital role in optimizing clinical development, and our work together will enable more life sciences organizations to become data-driven. Unlocking the power of data through this approach is crucial to meeting unmet medical needs around the world.



About Sensyne Health www.sensynehealth.com



Sensyne Health plc Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) is a clinical artificial intelligence company operating a unique business model a for-profit plc making a positive social impact, sharing the financial returns it makes with health systems. The company applies clinical AI in the healthcare and life science industries. In healthcare, Sensyne delivers remote patient monitoring and real-time decision-making systems for healthcare organizations and their patients. In life sciences, Sensyne analyses large complex anonymized data sets to help life sciences companies accelerate the development of new medicines.



About Phesi Inc. www.phesi.com



Phesi is a privately-owned, profitable company based in Connecticut, United States. The companys mission is to enable data driven drug development and commercialisation using predictive analytics powered by patient-centric data science. Phesis integrated offerings span the entire clinical development process from development planning and indication assessment to protocol evaluation and design (including synthetic control arm), site selection, and trial implementation management. The company covers all phases of clinical development and a range of indications, including rare diseases, partnering with life science companies to deliver novel therapies faster and with cost savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005255/en/

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment