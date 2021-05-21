Logo
Pinnacle's Michael Corbett Named to Captive Insurance Hall of Fame

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



Pinnacle Financial Partners captive insurance advisor Michael Corbett has been named to the Captive Review Hall of Fame, an honor given to only a few captive professionals worldwide each year. It celebrate[s] the most influential individuals, who have contributed to the industry for decades and without whom the industry would not be where it is today, according to the publishers of Captive Review, a London-based magazine for the global risk management and captive insurance community.



Joining Captive Reviews Hall of Fame is an honor, Corbett said. Its been nearly 20 years since I started this journey. Thanks to the foresight of former Gov. Bill Haslam, the team who helped us build Tennessee as a nationally recognized captive domicile and the leaders at Pinnacle who are helping grow our industry, I can look forward to many more.



Corbett came to Pinnacle in early 2020 with more than 40 years of financial services experience. Prior to Pinnacle he was the regulatory director of captive insurance for the State of Tennessees Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI), where he licensed 669 Risk Bearing Entities (RBEs) made up of 200 captive insurance companies and 469 cell companies, representing over $1.4 billion in annual premiums. He also led a consulting practice that specialized in captive insurance and was chair of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association.



We knew Michael was one of the worlds top captive leaders when we hired him, said Sam Belk, senior lending officer at Pinnacle. Captive insurance is an innovative and complex offering that empowers our clients to manage their own risk and plan for the future with confidence. Michael is the best in the business, and thanks to him we have a huge leg up in building our captive practice.



Corbett was previously named to the Captive Review Power 50 in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and was named the 2015 Captive Professional of the Year.



Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on the 2021 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of Americas Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.



Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.



The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $35.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Atlanta.



Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005293/en/

