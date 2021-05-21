Cummins and Iberdrola to Announce Hydrogen Opportunities in Spain





Cummins Inc.









WHAT: Iberdrola and Cummins will announce their joint work to accelerate the growth of business opportunities in the hydrogen sector and Iberian electrolyzer market to position Spain as the technology and industry leader in Europe.









WHO:





Chairman and CEO of Cummins, Tom Linebarger





Chairman and CEO of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galn





Fourth Vice-President of the Government of Spain and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera





Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto





President of the Castilla-La Mancha Regional Government, Emiliano Garca-Page.









WHEN: 24, May, at 12:00 pm GMT+2 (6 a.m. EST)









WHERE: Fuensalida Palace - Plaza del Conde, 5, 45002 Toledo









Transportation is available for the transfer Madrid-Toledo-Madrid.









LIVE BROADCAST LINK: The Regional Government will share the event live stream on their Facebook page https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fjuntadecastillalamancha%2F





