InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Set to Collaborate Once Again with LD Micro for the Upcoming Invitational XI Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, today announces that it will once again be collaborating with LD Micro for the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI, set to be hosted on June 8-10, 2021 in an entirely digital format. IBN is proud to have been a collaborative partner of LD Micro dating back to 2012.

LD Micro, which was recently acquired by SRAX Inc. ( SRAX), has routinely played host to some of the most influential conferences across the small-cap space since its founding over 15 years ago. The LD Micro Invitational XI, returning for the eleventh consecutive year, seeks to provide attendees with unparalleled access to companies on the cusp of doing big things. This years LD Micro Invitational is expected to feature approximately 180 companies who will be presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as a slate of influential thought leaders and keynote speakers.

InvestorWire (IW), one of 50+ brands forming part of the InvestorBrandNework, will leverage upon its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants that are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers, and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by IW will include a wire-grade press release to announce the event, full-length articles with amplified article syndication across IWs 5,000+ strategic distribution partners as well as a featured placement of the conference on a dedicated events page.

Separately, and in addition to the coverage provided by InvestorWire, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event via 50+ investor-oriented brands that collectively have more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms.

We look forward to collaborating once again with Chris Lahiji and his amazing team as we work collectively to raise the visibility of some of North Americas most exciting micro and small-cap companies, said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for IBN. This well-experienced organization is renowned throughout the space for its innovative events, and we are very excited to continue working alongside the organizers.

For additional details about the LD Micro Invitational Conference, including registration, visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX Inc. ( SRAX) acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (NNW) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

