AAON to Speak at Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

TULSA, Okla., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. ( AAON) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Fields, and Chief Financial Officer, Rebecca Thompson, will speak at the 14th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference held virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. EDT.



A live webcast will be available at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1831350280541986573

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

