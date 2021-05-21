SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Directors and Officers Under Investigation for False and Misleading Statements

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Directors and Officers Under Investigation for False and Misleading Statements

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential shareholder derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) relating to possible false and misleading statements to investors by officers and directors.

After the market closed on March 29, 2021, and contrary to prior statements by Canoo, the company revealed that it was radically changing its business model by no longer focusing on selling vehicles through a subscription model and de-emphasizing the engineering services line. Despite previous statements, the company also revealed that Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and was no longer involved in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai. In response to this news, the company's stock price fell nearly 21%.

This conduct has now attracted the attention of regulators, and the SEC has launched an investigation into the company's merger, IPO, business model, and the departure of its high-level executives. There are also at least three class action lawsuits on file in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, where the company is based. The company's stock price has steadily plummeted in recent weeks, wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars of market value.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the company's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in Canoo and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blog/canoo.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Alexandra K. Green
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-788-4220

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-canoo-inc-goev-directors-and-officers-under-investigation-for-false-and-misleading-statements-301296662.html

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment