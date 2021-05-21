Cambria Hotel New Haven Breaks Ground As Upscale Brand Continues United States Expansion In Key Markets

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion around the country with the official start of construction on a Cambria hotel in New Haven, Connecticut. The six-story, 130-room upscale hotel is expected to open in Summer 2022.

Located at 20 Dwight Street in the coastal city of New Haven, the Cambria Hotel New Haven is a short walk to Yale University, Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, and Yale School of Medicine. The hotel is also near New Haven Green, West River Memorial Park, Hammonasset Beach State Park and Yale Bowl football stadium.

"The groundbreaking of the Cambria Hotel New Haven illustrates the tremendous expansion of the brand. So far this year, we have already debuted new hotels in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Washington, D.C.," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to bringing Cambria to even more of our guests' favorite destinations this year, including Austin, Texas; Detroit; and Nashville, Tennessee. Cambria satisfies guests' travel curiosities with inspiring design, approachable indulgences and special moments, whether they're looking to escape for an outdoor adventure, soaking in the sun by the beach or being in the heart of the action downtown."

The Cambria Hotel New Haven will feature upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design dcor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community, including artwork from local artists that highlight New Haven's history of innovation.

history of innovation. Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, now also including to-go options as well as outdoor seating.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

The Cambria Hotel New Haven will be developed in collaboration with HighSide Development, architect and interior designer Baskervill, construction manager KBE Building Corporation, and will be operated by Pyramid Hotel Group. There are currently almost 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with nearly 80 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with almost 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

