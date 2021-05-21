Logo
WSGF Launches Vaycaychella App To Make Vacation Rental Property Purchases More Accessible Permitting Anyone To Participate In $1.6 Trillion Travel Industry

PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 21, 2021

DALLAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today announced the launch of its Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.

WSGF Launches Vaycaychella App To Make Vacation Rental Property Purchases More Accessible Permitting Anyone To Participate In $1.6 Trillion Travel Industry

Vaycaychella allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor individuals or institutions. Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The Vaycaychella App can help entrepreneurs finance property purchases in California and Florida, for example, as well as financing property purchases in Cuba and Kenya. Vaycaychella is particularly enthusiastic about bringing P2P finance to the world's developing economic regions.

Vaycaychella believes its long-term success will be closely aligned with the opportunity to connect social responsibility and vacation fun and the ability to profit by becoming a vacation property owner or a P2P investor empowering the vacation property owner in both the developed and developing world economies.

The $1.6 trillion global travel industry is one of the largest and fastest growing business sectors.

The Vaycaychella App is a product of WSGF's subsidiary, also called Vaycaychella.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus.

Vaycaychella, prior to being acquired by WSGF, built a pilot alternative finance business for short-term rental vacation properties backing a portfolio of beach rentals in the Caribbean. Vaycaychella built a portfolio valued at $1.2 million.

Vaycaychella has continued to expand its pilot portfolio since coming under WSGF notably adding a Boutique Hotel in Havana, Cuba expected to be opening soon.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, Vaycaychella will initiate support services for the Vaycaychella App. The Vaycaychella App will go live on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The Vaycaychella App will be available through a web browser on a computer or smartphone. The Vaycaychella App will be found beginning on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 by visiting the Vaycaychella website.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
[email protected]
(800) 871-0376

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf-launches-vaycaychella-app-to-make-vacation-rental-property-purchases-more-accessible-permitting-anyone-to-participate-in-1-6-trillion-travel-industry-301296923.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.

