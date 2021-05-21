Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

New Purchases: VSS, VIG, BNDX, FB, HFWA, SCHA, CSM, USB, SYBX,

VSS, VIG, BNDX, FB, HFWA, SCHA, CSM, USB, SYBX, Added Positions: VEA, VOO, VWO, VXF, VBR, VTV, VNQ, VB, BSV, BIV, VBK, BA, TSLA, VYM, SBUX, SPY, SCHD, JNJ, EFV, VT,

VEA, VOO, VWO, VXF, VBR, VTV, VNQ, VB, BSV, BIV, VBK, BA, TSLA, VYM, SBUX, SPY, SCHD, JNJ, EFV, VT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, IJS, IVV, INTC, VO, ACN,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, IJS, IVV, INTC, VO, ACN, Sold Out: VONG, VONV,

Investment company Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 437,908 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.75% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 88,140 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,295 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,209 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 87,117 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Heritage Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.174100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 17,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 256.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 128.75%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 82.64%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc still held 13,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.