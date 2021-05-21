Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

- New Purchases: VSS, VIG, BNDX, FB, HFWA, SCHA, CSM, USB, SYBX,
- Added Positions: VEA, VOO, VWO, VXF, VBR, VTV, VNQ, VB, BSV, BIV, VBK, BA, TSLA, VYM, SBUX, SPY, SCHD, JNJ, EFV, VT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, IJS, IVV, INTC, VO, ACN,
- Sold Out: VONG, VONV,
For the details of SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soundmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 437,908 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.75%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 88,140 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,295 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,209 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 87,117 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Heritage Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.174100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 17,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 256.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 128.75%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 82.64%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc still held 13,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment