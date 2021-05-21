Logo
Collective Family Office Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Fac

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Collective Family Office Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collective Family Office Llc. As of 2021Q1, Collective Family Office Llc owns 151 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/collective+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC
  1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 72,059 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 37,201 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 37,469 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 277.18%
  4. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 160,041 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.02%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 91,191 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1580.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 114,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.83 and $101.84, with an estimated average price of $95.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.502400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 277.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 37,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 160,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 80,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.26 and $73.23, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.308200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 42,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.997600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 31,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.



