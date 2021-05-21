Collective Family Office Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Fac

New Purchases: TPL, EBND, SPTS, GLTR, TAK, MRK, CSX, PFF, XLF, VFC, ABT, K, BAC, CL, REGN, PEP, SPGI, TT, MU, VFH, VONG, TXN, SQ,

Investment company Collective Family Office Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collective Family Office Llc. As of 2021Q1, Collective Family Office Llc owns 151 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 72,059 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 37,201 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 37,469 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 277.18% VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 160,041 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.02% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 91,191 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1580.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 114,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.83 and $101.84, with an estimated average price of $95.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.502400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 277.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 37,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 160,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 80,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.26 and $73.23, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.308200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 42,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.997600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 31,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.