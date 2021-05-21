Collective Family Office Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Fac

- New Purchases: TPL, EBND, SPTS, GLTR, TAK, MRK, CSX, PFF, XLF, VFC, ABT, K, BAC, CL, REGN, PEP, SPGI, TT, MU, VFH, VONG, TXN, SQ,
- Added Positions: VTV, EMLC, SCHC, DLS, VBR, MUB, SCHE, VIGI, EFV, SUB, VWO, VOO, SCHA, APD, VDC, IBM, AAPL, SHOP, TIP, ABBV, IWM, HON, BSCM, WMT, KMB, PFE, PM, TFC, VYMI, LMT, JPM, PYPL, NVDA, DE, AIG, STZ, UNH, VZ, BSX, GIS, VB, JNJ, NKE, V, PG, SGOL, SCHF, VIG, OTIS, FB, LVS, CME, CMCSA, KO, DIS, AMD, BMY, NEE, HD, LLY, CVX, VTEB, SRNE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, BSJL, SLQD, EFG, JPST, BSCL, VOT, IEFA, SCHD, VO, XLP, VUG, SCHX, AMT, IVV, URI, EFA, GOOGL, IVOO, VV, AMZN, QCOM, VCR, VOX, QQQ, VYM, SCHM, CSCO, VGT, XLU, GILD, VHT, COST, XSW, VOD, AVGO, T, IJH, ADBE, MTB, VIAC, XLV, ETN, PNC,
- Sold Out: USMV, VCIT, IVW, LQD, IAU, BABA, BIV, CRM, IWF, XLK, AGG,
These are the top 5 holdings of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 72,059 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 37,201 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 37,469 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 277.18%
- VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 160,041 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.02%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 91,191 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1580.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 114,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 32,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.83 and $101.84, with an estimated average price of $95.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.502400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 277.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 37,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 160,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 80,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.26 and $73.23, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.308200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 42,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.997600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 31,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
