Veriti Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Investment company Veriti Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Comcast Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Capri Holdings, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veriti Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Veriti Management LLC owns 390 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veriti Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veriti+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,895 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,753 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,228 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,469 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% Facebook Inc (FB) - 24,214 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.31 and $64.28, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $592.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $172.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.