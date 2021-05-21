Mcdonald Partners Llc Buys Apple Inc, Parke Bancorp Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Eaton Vance Corp

- New Purchases: PSEC, FSKR, SLY, DIV, TSLA, USAC, IRM, ARCC, SCHG, BANX, LLY, OHI, TJX, F, CSWC, SYK, CAPL, AMD, MDY, GLD, OLED, GE, NLY, SMG, XLK, NOC, MSTR, ZTS, PFD, AGNC, DE, CSQ, CMG, FIXD, ET, NEWT, CAT, BLL, LMBS, XLV, CCK, SCHF, SCHE, NRZ, SRLN, RPM, DPZ, BBDC, NUE, HP, WDC, PODD, BIIB, PCI, LH, IWN, NIO, APO, MRNA, DVY, MLCO, VT, VDC, WELL, FDX, LSXMK, HSBC, MO, CHW, SPGI, DAL, OCSL, EIM, SNR, MA, IEC, AIF, MRO, MCN, FIII, NGL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, PKBK, FVD, CFBK, IUSG, SPY, VOO, CCI, BAC, URTH, ORCL, JNJ, MSFT, VTI, NFLX, JPM, QQQ, AMZN, FTCS, IWD, LOW, MPLX, PFE, XMLV, GOOGL, LMT, UPS, GOOG, CSCO, BABA, CVS, ETN, XOM, SBUX, SUN, BRK.B, FB, GILD, T, IVV, USMV, ABT, STZ, CSX, HD, DIS, PGX, IBB, MPC, MCD, MS, C, CMCSA, NEE, ABBV, COST, LHX, RTX, VFC, V, AMT, BA, IJR, LVS, LIN, NKE, ROKU, SHW, SJM, TXN, VUG, VZ, WMT, AMGN, BLK, BSX, CGC, CVX, CLF, FDN, IVW, MDT, MDLZ, ONB, PYPL, PNR, PG, UNH, USB, ACN, APD, BX, AVGO, BF.B, CB, CI, DUK, FPE, HON, IJH, EFA, TIP, QCOM, CRM, XLE, TGT, TEL, UNP, ADSK, DOW, HOG, IEMG, AGG, MRK, NVDA, PSX, RDS.B, XLF, SDY, TXMD, VXF, VTWO, VIG, MMM, AFL, AEP, ADI, ARKK, ADP, BDX, BMY, CHD, CLX, GLW, DEO, QCLN, GD, GSK, HBAN, SHYG, ITOT, KMB, LITE, MWA, TMO, TMUS, VOOG, VO, VFH, VOD, CL, COP, CEQP, EMR, FNX, ITW, ICLN, IWM, IJK, OTIS, PPG, SPLG, SPYG, TWTR, VB, VWO, VTIP, VHT, VRTX,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, ADPT, WM, ABB, FOXA, PEP, GS, KEY, VNQ, HY, ES, PM, PSN, IJT, BCEL, FGBI, INTC, IBM, CARR, VTRS, FNCL, PFS, PH, NDSN, MSGE, LECO, PSP, PNC, PII, UA, GOVT,
- Sold Out: VIAC, DISCA, EV, EMB, EQIX, VIAV, MCF, GSAT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,889 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,504 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.82%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,087 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.89%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 59,461 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.74%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 30,015 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 357,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 115,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 72,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $592.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)
Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in USA Compression Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 78.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 195,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Parke Bancorp Inc by 649.29%. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 329,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 558.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $40.397000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 176,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CF Bankshares Inc (CFBK)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in CF Bankshares Inc by 457.50%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.664800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 294,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 125.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $95.229400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 80,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.03%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 19,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.Sold Out: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)
Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.16.
