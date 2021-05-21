Mcdonald Partners Llc Buys Apple Inc, Parke Bancorp Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Eaton Vance Corp

New Purchases: PSEC, FSKR, SLY, DIV, TSLA, USAC, IRM, ARCC, SCHG, BANX, LLY, OHI, TJX, F, CSWC, SYK, CAPL, AMD, MDY, GLD, OLED, GE, NLY, SMG, XLK, NOC, MSTR, ZTS, PFD, AGNC, DE, CSQ, CMG, FIXD, ET, NEWT, CAT, BLL, LMBS, XLV, CCK, SCHF, SCHE, NRZ, SRLN, RPM, DPZ, BBDC, NUE, HP, WDC, PODD, BIIB, PCI, LH, IWN, NIO, APO, MRNA, DVY, MLCO, VT, VDC, WELL, FDX, LSXMK, HSBC, MO, CHW, SPGI, DAL, OCSL, EIM, SNR, MA, IEC, AIF, MRO, MCN, FIII, NGL,

PSEC, FSKR, SLY, DIV, TSLA, USAC, IRM, ARCC, SCHG, BANX, LLY, OHI, TJX, F, CSWC, SYK, CAPL, AMD, MDY, GLD, OLED, GE, NLY, SMG, XLK, NOC, MSTR, ZTS, PFD, AGNC, DE, CSQ, CMG, FIXD, ET, NEWT, CAT, BLL, LMBS, XLV, CCK, SCHF, SCHE, NRZ, SRLN, RPM, DPZ, BBDC, NUE, HP, WDC, PODD, BIIB, PCI, LH, IWN, NIO, APO, MRNA, DVY, MLCO, VT, VDC, WELL, FDX, LSXMK, HSBC, MO, CHW, SPGI, DAL, OCSL, EIM, SNR, MA, IEC, AIF, MRO, MCN, FIII, NGL, Added Positions: AAPL, PKBK, FVD, CFBK, IUSG, SPY, VOO, CCI, BAC, URTH, ORCL, JNJ, MSFT, VTI, NFLX, JPM, QQQ, AMZN, FTCS, IWD, LOW, MPLX, PFE, XMLV, GOOGL, LMT, UPS, GOOG, CSCO, BABA, CVS, ETN, XOM, SBUX, SUN, BRK.B, FB, GILD, T, IVV, USMV, ABT, STZ, CSX, HD, DIS, PGX, IBB, MPC, MCD, MS, C, CMCSA, NEE, ABBV, COST, LHX, RTX, VFC, V, AMT, BA, IJR, LVS, LIN, NKE, ROKU, SHW, SJM, TXN, VUG, VZ, WMT, AMGN, BLK, BSX, CGC, CVX, CLF, FDN, IVW, MDT, MDLZ, ONB, PYPL, PNR, PG, UNH, USB, ACN, APD, BX, AVGO, BF.B, CB, CI, DUK, FPE, HON, IJH, EFA, TIP, QCOM, CRM, XLE, TGT, TEL, UNP, ADSK, DOW, HOG, IEMG, AGG, MRK, NVDA, PSX, RDS.B, XLF, SDY, TXMD, VXF, VTWO, VIG, MMM, AFL, AEP, ADI, ARKK, ADP, BDX, BMY, CHD, CLX, GLW, DEO, QCLN, GD, GSK, HBAN, SHYG, ITOT, KMB, LITE, MWA, TMO, TMUS, VOOG, VO, VFH, VOD, CL, COP, CEQP, EMR, FNX, ITW, ICLN, IWM, IJK, OTIS, PPG, SPLG, SPYG, TWTR, VB, VWO, VTIP, VHT, VRTX,

AAPL, PKBK, FVD, CFBK, IUSG, SPY, VOO, CCI, BAC, URTH, ORCL, JNJ, MSFT, VTI, NFLX, JPM, QQQ, AMZN, FTCS, IWD, LOW, MPLX, PFE, XMLV, GOOGL, LMT, UPS, GOOG, CSCO, BABA, CVS, ETN, XOM, SBUX, SUN, BRK.B, FB, GILD, T, IVV, USMV, ABT, STZ, CSX, HD, DIS, PGX, IBB, MPC, MCD, MS, C, CMCSA, NEE, ABBV, COST, LHX, RTX, VFC, V, AMT, BA, IJR, LVS, LIN, NKE, ROKU, SHW, SJM, TXN, VUG, VZ, WMT, AMGN, BLK, BSX, CGC, CVX, CLF, FDN, IVW, MDT, MDLZ, ONB, PYPL, PNR, PG, UNH, USB, ACN, APD, BX, AVGO, BF.B, CB, CI, DUK, FPE, HON, IJH, EFA, TIP, QCOM, CRM, XLE, TGT, TEL, UNP, ADSK, DOW, HOG, IEMG, AGG, MRK, NVDA, PSX, RDS.B, XLF, SDY, TXMD, VXF, VTWO, VIG, MMM, AFL, AEP, ADI, ARKK, ADP, BDX, BMY, CHD, CLX, GLW, DEO, QCLN, GD, GSK, HBAN, SHYG, ITOT, KMB, LITE, MWA, TMO, TMUS, VOOG, VO, VFH, VOD, CL, COP, CEQP, EMR, FNX, ITW, ICLN, IWM, IJK, OTIS, PPG, SPLG, SPYG, TWTR, VB, VWO, VTIP, VHT, VRTX, Reduced Positions: IWF, ADPT, WM, ABB, FOXA, PEP, GS, KEY, VNQ, HY, ES, PM, PSN, IJT, BCEL, FGBI, INTC, IBM, CARR, VTRS, FNCL, PFS, PH, NDSN, MSGE, LECO, PSP, PNC, PII, UA, GOVT,

IWF, ADPT, WM, ABB, FOXA, PEP, GS, KEY, VNQ, HY, ES, PM, PSN, IJT, BCEL, FGBI, INTC, IBM, CARR, VTRS, FNCL, PFS, PH, NDSN, MSGE, LECO, PSP, PNC, PII, UA, GOVT, Sold Out: VIAC, DISCA, EV, EMB, EQIX, VIAV, MCF, GSAT,

Investment company Mcdonald Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Parke Bancorp Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, CF Bankshares Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcdonald Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mcdonald Partners Llc owns 345 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcdonald+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,889 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,504 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.82% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,087 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.89% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 59,461 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.74% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 30,015 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 357,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 115,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 72,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $592.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in USA Compression Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 78.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 195,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Parke Bancorp Inc by 649.29%. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 329,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 558.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $40.397000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 176,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in CF Bankshares Inc by 457.50%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.664800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 294,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 125.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $95.229400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 80,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.03%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 19,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.16.