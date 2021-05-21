Logo
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CVS Health Corp, NeoGenomics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CVS Health Corp, NeoGenomics Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fd Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allegiant+private+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 845,517 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 908,725 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,514 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 199,086 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (PFF) - 544,767 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.06. The stock is now traded at around $77.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $300.363400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $605.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $225.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.55%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 192,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 139.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 143,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 176,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 126.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 185,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 128.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 177,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 126.80%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 82,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider