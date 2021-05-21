Pacific Wealth Management Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

- New Purchases: RPV, COST, IWO,
- Added Positions: SPY, DGRO,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, LQD, AGG, JKH,
- Sold Out: GSY, AAPL,
For the details of Pacific Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Wealth Management
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,724 shares, 34.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.31%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 561,016 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 154,626 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.62%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 150,471 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,112 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.9%
Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.59%. The holding were 150,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $383.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $293.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pacific Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 100,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pacific Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Pacific Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacific Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacific Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacific Wealth Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment