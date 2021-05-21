Pacific Wealth Management Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

New Purchases: RPV, COST, IWO,

RPV, COST, IWO, Added Positions: SPY, DGRO,

SPY, DGRO, Reduced Positions: QQQ, LQD, AGG, JKH,

QQQ, LQD, AGG, JKH, Sold Out: GSY, AAPL,

Investment company Pacific Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Pacific Wealth Management owns 12 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,724 shares, 34.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.31% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 561,016 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 154,626 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.62% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 150,471 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,112 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.9%

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.59%. The holding were 150,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $383.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $293.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 100,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.