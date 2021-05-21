Logo
Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roth Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Amazon.com Inc, APA Corp, sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roth Financial Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Roth Financial Partners LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roth Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roth+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Roth Financial Partners LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,309 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 340,166 shares, 20.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,043 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 145,145 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.65%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 55,409 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.27%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 12,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3240.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2365.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Roth Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 67,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Roth Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 55,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)

Roth Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $67.26 and $73.23, with an estimated average price of $70.53.



