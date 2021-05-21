Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: VOO, AMZN, APA, GOOG, MSFT,
- Added Positions: IVV, RSP, SPY, IEFA, VEA, VWO, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, XOM, ACWI,
- Sold Out: DLS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Roth Financial Partners LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,309 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 340,166 shares, 20.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,043 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 145,145 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.65%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 55,409 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.27%
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 12,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3240.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2365.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Roth Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 67,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Roth Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 55,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
Roth Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $67.26 and $73.23, with an estimated average price of $70.53.
