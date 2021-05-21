Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Apple Inc, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

- Added Positions: AMZN, SPYV, SPYG, EXT, JPIN, JPST, XBI, FPE, FSKR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, EES, FEM,
- Sold Out: FDN, BAC, HON,
For the details of Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/choice+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 634,656 shares, 24.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
- (EXT) - 472,137 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 236,483 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
- JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 200,373 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 159,673 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.65%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3240.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 2,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 29.19%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
