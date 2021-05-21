Logo
Jana Partners Llc Buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Perspecta Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Encompass Health Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Vonage Holdings Corp, CyrusOne Inc, sells Perspecta Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Tegna Inc, New Relic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jana Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jana Partners Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Jana Partners 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jana+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jana Partners
  1. Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 10,858,403 shares, 27.53% of the total portfolio.
  2. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 1,139,588 shares, 19.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.40%
  3. Perspecta Inc (PRSP) - 7,800,242 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.97%
  4. Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 4,152,910 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.16%
  5. Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 1,703,260 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.32%
New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)


Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 5,803,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)


Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 551,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 104.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 4,152,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $271.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 1,139,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Sold Out: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.53.

Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jana Partners. Also check out:


1. Jana Partners's Undervalued Stocks

2. Jana Partners's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Jana Partners's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Jana Partners keeps buying
