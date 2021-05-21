Jana Partners Llc Buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Perspecta Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Encompass Health Corp

- New Purchases: VG, CONE,
- Added Positions: THS, LH,
- Reduced Positions: PRSP, EHC, SPY,
- Sold Out: BLMN, TGNA, NEWR, GRA,
- Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 10,858,403 shares, 27.53% of the total portfolio.
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 1,139,588 shares, 19.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.40%
- Perspecta Inc (PRSP) - 7,800,242 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.97%
- Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 4,152,910 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.16%
- Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 1,703,260 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.32%
Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 5,803,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 551,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 104.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 4,152,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $271.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 1,139,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2.Sold Out: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.53.Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66.
