MTM Investment Management, LLC Buys FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Williams Inc, Sells Apple Inc, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MTM Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Williams Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, sells Apple Inc, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Lockheed Martin Corp, Kimball International Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MTM Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MTM Investment Management, LLC owns 234 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MTM Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mtm+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MTM Investment Management, LLC
  1. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 46,399 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,571 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49%
  3. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 98,428 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,243 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,304 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $114.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 132.64%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $213.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.38%. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.94%. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2875.63%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $250.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Kimball International Inc (KBAL)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimball International Inc. The sale prices were between $11.47 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.96.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of MTM Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. MTM Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MTM Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MTM Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MTM Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
