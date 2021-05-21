MTM Investment Management, LLC Buys FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Williams Inc, Sells Apple Inc, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: FYX, RSP, WMB, AKAM, DLR, BA, DRI, RJF, WFC, ONEW, DD, PLD, STM, FITB, AMAT, IP, VTV, VIS, AQB, VDC, BKCC, FLDM, VO, VNRX, VHT, VXF, IUSV, VTI, VOE, XLE, VAW, IUSG, VB, VNQ, AGG, FLOT, USIG,
- Added Positions: UPS, RDVY, JKH, JKK, FTCS, AMT, CBSH, BMY, FTSM, AMGN, FXR, AVGO, ABBV, MSFT, VZ, KMI, KO, MRK, EPD, ELAN, D, BAC, PYPL, IWF, DIS, CHWY, XLF, WMT, IBM, GIS, LMBS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPY, GOOG, AMZN, T, XLV, DOW, CUBE, NSC, DTE, XLP, JPM, DIM, DLN, BRK.B, MSTR, PM, GE, FAF, CSCO, FDN, IYH, XOM, PSX, MO, FBHS, PG, IYF, IJR, SPLV, FSZ, IVV, IJH, FB, GOOGL, TGT, WY, ROK, XLK, VRSK, BIG, MCD, ENB, SDY, TXN, FDX, RF, AG, WEC, IWV, IGSB, FDT, FBZ, XLRE, AXP,
- Sold Out: FTC, LMT, KBAL, DVA, SBUX, CEF, CONE, CATO, FCEL, SHV, AMJ,
These are the top 5 holdings of MTM Investment Management, LLC
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 46,399 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,571 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 98,428 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,243 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,304 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $114.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 132.64%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $213.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.38%. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.94%. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2875.63%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $250.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Kimball International Inc (KBAL)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimball International Inc. The sale prices were between $11.47 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.96.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.
