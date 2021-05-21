Berkshire Bank Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Boston Scientific Corp

New Purchases: IEMG, IEFA, NXPI, BHLB, CI, TT,

Investment company Berkshire Bank Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, NXP Semiconductors NV, Owens-Corning Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Boston Scientific Corp, Unilever PLC, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Bank. As of 2021Q1, Berkshire Bank owns 122 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 142,965 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.71% ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 412,803 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 438,662 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36% ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 127,383 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,493 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 43,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $202.080200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $264.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $182.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87. The stock is now traded at around $106.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $314.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.