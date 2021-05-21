Hudson Value Partners, LLC Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Walmart Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Sanofi SA, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: APD, DOCU, ARRY, OLED, XOM, NEE, FE, AMAT,

APD, DOCU, ARRY, OLED, XOM, NEE, FE, AMAT, Added Positions: WMT, LHX, BA, MRK, SDGR, IPO, GH, VHT, MDT, VTI, HD, AAPL, V, XLK, GOOGL, IBM, VZ, EWL, CVS, KO, CMCSA, ABT, PEP, RIO, FDX, QCOM, CCI, SBUX, CIBR, MLM, JNJ, BIP, FNF, LMT,

WMT, LHX, BA, MRK, SDGR, IPO, GH, VHT, MDT, VTI, HD, AAPL, V, XLK, GOOGL, IBM, VZ, EWL, CVS, KO, CMCSA, ABT, PEP, RIO, FDX, QCOM, CCI, SBUX, CIBR, MLM, JNJ, BIP, FNF, LMT, Reduced Positions: ZBRA, BRKS, ZG, Z, URI, JPM, CVX, HACK, CPLG, VBR, COST, BXMT, QQQ, BMY, PYPL, PFE, PPL, GOOG, ZS, LLY, NGVT, BP, BAC,

ZBRA, BRKS, ZG, Z, URI, JPM, CVX, HACK, CPLG, VBR, COST, BXMT, QQQ, BMY, PYPL, PFE, PPL, GOOG, ZS, LLY, NGVT, BP, BAC, Sold Out: RHP, SNY, T, ADNT, CHKP, KSU, CARR, KKR, CSCO, FWONK,

Investment company Hudson Value Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Walmart Inc, DocuSign Inc, Array Technologies Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Sanofi SA, AT&T Inc, Adient PLC, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Value Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hudson Value Partners, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hudson Value Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+value+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 32,895 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,447 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,947 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63% Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) - 65,885 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,577 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 8,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $196.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $15.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $211.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 99.49%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 64.96%. The purchase prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24. The stock is now traded at around $65.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF by 50.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.08 and $85.38, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $48, with an estimated average price of $37.75.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Hudson Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.