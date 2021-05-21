Logo
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, , Sells , BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Garrett Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, , Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells , BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrett+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 189,304 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.07%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 309,114 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 60,159 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.44%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 23,124 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 120,997 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.364300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 309,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 60,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (MBG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 195,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 48.06%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 53,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 57,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $119.32, with an estimated average price of $118.54.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.



