Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, , Sells , BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: ISTB, VWOB, BAC, SHW, IWR, RDS.B, HON, VGT, VSS, SPIP,
- Added Positions: SPSB, BSV, VTV, MBG, VUG, VGIT, BNDX, VBK, SPAB, SLYV, VBR, ISCF, VEU, SPDW, SPIB, VGSH, VO, SPYG, VTIP, VXUS, IAGG, SUSB, EFG, JNJ, SPEM, VB, VTEB, EPS, SPYV, HYMB, SPTM, VCIT, EFV, MGK, SJNK, CONE, ESGE, NUEM, PFF, BND, GILD, DUK, AMT, T, PEP, WMT, LLY, CVS, D, PG, MCD, USMV, MDLZ, MMM, VMBS, AGG, SNY, ENB, BIV, USRT, TJX, IXUS, SEE, VT, BK,
- Reduced Positions: ITE, EFAV, JPST, IVV, VCSH, VEA, SPLG, SPY, ARKK, ROKU, JPM, VIG, SUB, MUB, SPMD, QQQ, ARKG, SPYD, VTI, IAU, SUSC, VOO, CWB, CEF, VWO, DIS, KLAC, SPSM, VXF, GOOGL, MTUM, JCI, BLV, ESGU, PYPL, HBI, INTC, MCHP, ESGD, WDC, CAT, FBHS, AMZN, EFA, VYM, MLM, BLK, TIP, CI, CSX, RTX, XLP, HD, COF, SBUX, SYY, SPLV, NTRS, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: AGZ, SOXX, IJR, IJH, IVOO, TSLA, IWF, PALL,
For the details of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrett+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 189,304 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.07%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 309,114 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 60,159 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.44%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 23,124 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 120,997 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.364300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 309,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 60,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (MBG)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 195,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 48.06%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 53,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 57,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $119.32, with an estimated average price of $118.54.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.
