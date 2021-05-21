Capital Planning LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Quanta Services Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Added Positions: SCHD, SCHX, SCHA, IVV, DGRO, SCHF, MSFT, VB, BA, USMV, FIXD, SBUX, SCHG, ITOT, VGT, IUSB, MTUM, MGK, IEFA, SCHV, VUG, AMGN, MGV, EFG, VIG, VO, FBND, COST, FTEC, VXF, XMMO,

Investment company Capital Planning LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Starbucks Corp, sells Quanta Services Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Planning LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Planning LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Planning LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,318 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73% Boeing Co (BA) - 63,431 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,174 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 110,322 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 237,324 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 79,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 128.67%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.171000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.174100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 65,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 86,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.