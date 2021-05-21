Capital Planning LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Quanta Services Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

- Added Positions: SCHD, SCHX, SCHA, IVV, DGRO, SCHF, MSFT, VB, BA, USMV, FIXD, SBUX, SCHG, ITOT, VGT, IUSB, MTUM, MGK, IEFA, SCHV, VUG, AMGN, MGV, EFG, VIG, VO, FBND, COST, FTEC, VXF, XMMO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHE, VCIT, BND, GOVT, XLK, ABBV, ABT,
- Sold Out: PWR, QQQ, PHB, USIG, WM, EMB, CORP, BNDX,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,318 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 63,431 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,174 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 110,322 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 237,324 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 79,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 128.67%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.171000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.174100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 65,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 86,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (USIG)
Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.
