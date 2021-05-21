Logo
Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, Diageo PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mosaic Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, Diageo PLC, Allegiance Bancshares Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mosaic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mosaic Advisors LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mosaic Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mosaic+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mosaic Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 290,859 shares, 38.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 441,727 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 39,248 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 129,705 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  5. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 266,127 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3240.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2310.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $213.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 84.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2365.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 63.25%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Sold Out: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mosaic Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Mosaic Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mosaic Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mosaic Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mosaic Advisors LLC keeps buying
