Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, Diageo PLC

Investment company Mosaic Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, Diageo PLC, Allegiance Bancshares Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mosaic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mosaic Advisors LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 290,859 shares, 38.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 441,727 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 39,248 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 129,705 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 266,127 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72%

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3240.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $317.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2310.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $213.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 84.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2365.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 63.25%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.