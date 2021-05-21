Newton One Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: SPY, EFA, PEP,

Investment company Newton One Investments LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Pinterest Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newton One Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Newton One Investments LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 181,318 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 184,657 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 187,975 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 107,647 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.85% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 58,442 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 107,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.734000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.