Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Sells Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compass Advisory Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Compass Advisory Group LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compass Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compass Advisory Group LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,938 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 185,087 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.48%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 193,927 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 81,961 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 54,561 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 54,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 81,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.471000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 277.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 91,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.781900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 185,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 72.06%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 69,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 38,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.269900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.



