Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Sells Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VIG, VCIT, AOM, AOK, AOR, EFA,
- Added Positions: VNLA, VCSH, VGIT, VOE, VGSH, VOO, VTEB, AAPL, VTIP, CMCSA, LYFT, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: FBND, VXF, VTI, MUB, VTV, SUB, VO, BIV, MSFT, VEU,
- Sold Out: AMZN,
For the details of Compass Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compass Advisory Group LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,938 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 185,087 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.48%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 193,927 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 81,961 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 54,561 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 54,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 81,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.471000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 277.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 91,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.781900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 185,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 72.06%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 69,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 38,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.269900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Compass Advisory Group LLC. Also check out:
