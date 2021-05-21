Logo
Emera Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2021, on a vote by ballot, each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2021 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below.



Nominee



Votes For



Votes Withheld







Number







Percent







Number







Percent



Scott C. Balfour



117,044,971







99.81







218,644







0.19



James V. Bertram



116,625,135







99.46







638,480







0.54



Henry E. Demone



116,653,882







99.48







609,733







0.52



Kent M. Harvey



112,836,529







96.22







4,427,086







3.78



B. Lynn Loewen



116,983,392







99.76







280,223







0.24



John B. Ramil



116,920,157







99.71







343,458







0.29



Andrea S. Rosen



111,003,192







94.66







6,260,423







5.34



Richard P. Sergel



116,811,945







99.61







451,670







0.39



M. Jacqueline Sheppard



116,880,270







99.67







383,345







0.33



Karen H. Sheriff



116,946,830







99.73







316,785







0.27



Jochen E. Tilk



116,609,167







99.44







654,448







0.56



Final voting results of all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2021 will be filed on www.sedar.com



About Emera Inc.



Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $31 billion in assets and 2020 revenues of more than $5.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in four Caribbean countries. Emeras common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H and EMA.PR.J. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

