Emera Inc. Announces Election of Directors





Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2021, on a vote by ballot, each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2021 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below.









Nominee







Votes For







Votes Withheld















Number















Percent















Number















Percent







Scott C. Balfour







117,044,971















99.81















218,644















0.19







James V. Bertram







116,625,135















99.46















638,480















0.54







Henry E. Demone







116,653,882















99.48















609,733















0.52







Kent M. Harvey







112,836,529















96.22















4,427,086















3.78







B. Lynn Loewen







116,983,392















99.76















280,223















0.24







John B. Ramil







116,920,157















99.71















343,458















0.29







Andrea S. Rosen







111,003,192















94.66















6,260,423















5.34







Richard P. Sergel







116,811,945















99.61















451,670















0.39







M. Jacqueline Sheppard







116,880,270















99.67















383,345















0.33







Karen H. Sheriff







116,946,830















99.73















316,785















0.27







Jochen E. Tilk







116,609,167















99.44















654,448















0.56









Final voting results of all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2021 will be filed on www.sedar.com









About Emera Inc.









Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $31 billion in assets and 2020 revenues of more than $5.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in four Caribbean countries. Emeras common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H and EMA.PR.J. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.





