Rand Capital Corporation to Ring the Closing Bell Today to Celebrate 50 Years on Nasdaq





Rand+Capital+Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND), a business development company (BDC), announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Allen F. (Pete) Grum will ring the Nasdaq closing bell today at 4:00 p.m. ET in celebration of 50 years of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.









We are excited to celebrate this important milestone in our corporate history, commented Mr. Grum. This period also marks an important step in our transformation into an income-producing, dividend paying BDC. We believe we can continue to execute on our strategic plan with regular quarterly dividend payments.









The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET today and can be viewed live at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nasdaq.com%2Fmarketsite%2Fbell-ringing-ceremony.









ABOUT RAND CAPITAL









Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The Companys investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Companys investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Companys website where it regularly posts information: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.randcapital.com%2F.









Safe Harbor Statement









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the effectiveness of Rands new investment strategy, the success of increasing interest income with new investments, the capital return potential of Rands equity investments, the competitive ability and position of Rand; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words may, will, should, potential, intend, expect, endeavor, seek, anticipate, estimate, overestimate, underestimate, believe, could, project, predict, continue, target or other similar words or expressions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) the risk that Rand and/or Rand SBIC may be unable to fulfill the conditions required in order to elect to be treated as a RIC for U.S. tax purposes; (2) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (3) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and (4) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Rands reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Rands annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as Rands current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, Rand assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.





